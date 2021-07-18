Snap Savanta poll on BoJo isolation plan finds most saying it was unfair

Savanta/ComRes has carried out a quickie poll today on the story that’s been dominating UK politics – the apparenty effort, since abandoned, to dodge the isolation rules.

The poll of English adults had 60% saying that the plan by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to not self-isolate having been a close contact of a positive coronavirus case was unfair. Just 33% say that the original plan for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to instead be part of a pilot scheme involving daily testing instead of self-isolating was fair.

The later government u-turn, meaning that the PM and Chancellor will now self-isolate, is the right decision according to 78% while 15% say the u-turn is the wrong decision.

The poll also finds that 63% say this will be damaging for the government, including more than half 53% of those who voted Conservative at the last election.

What we don’t know is the long term impact like with the Dom Cummings Barnard Castle trip which continues to be referred to.

Mike Smithson