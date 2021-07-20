The key driver of the Brexit vote cannot be dismissed as an embittered aide

Two things are for sure – Cummings is not going to go away and he’s become BoJo’s biggest, most powerful and dangerous critic. He played such a crucial part in the 2016 referendum and arguably it was his finely tuned approach to messaging that won the day for Leave.

He is the one who is credited with the slogans “Take Back Control” and also the “Get Brexit Done” from GE2019. In many many ways it was his political skill that put BoJo into Number 10 now with a big majority.

All this means is that when he does and says things it is going to get huge attention in the media and judging by some of the revelations so far this is not a good moment for the PM. That the former key figure in the Leave campaign is now so hostile to Johnson is what makes all this so intriguing.

Inevitably the BoJo defenders will try to rubbish the messenger but although he holds no elected office Dom is a big figure and this will be hard.

Mike Smithson