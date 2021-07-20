Why Tories, including the PM, have got to be careful with comments about the elderly

Undoubtedly today’s big political event will be the broadcast by the BBC of the Laura Kuenssberg interview with Dom Cummings. As part of the build-up some choice comments are being circulated. The ones that stands out are these reported in the Sun:

Undoubtedly Dom wants BoJo out and the veracity of his assertions need to be judged against that but it does appear to have the potential to damage.

As the YouGov analysis of GE2019 above shows the Tories owe their majority to the oldies. Any dent there could impact on the next general election.

Mike Smithson