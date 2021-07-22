BoJo says it won’t happen – Punters make it a 72% chance further restrictions will come in this year

One of the more interesting betting markets at the moment is the above from Smarkets on whether there is going to be any reintroduction of COVID restrictions.

The PM, of course, said that the lifting of legal enforced rules ended on Monday but punters remain to be convinced. I’m not so sure the betting markets have got this right. A key factor for Johnson is that he will face the Tory conference in the first week of October and it would be hard to U-turn before then.

Things are very much dependent on what happens with COVID in the next weeks and months and Johnson has wavered in the past quite often on his intentions for COVID and what he has actually done.

Unless there’s a very serious escalation on the health front my guess is that he’ll stand firm. I’ve had a small bet on no.

Mike Smithson