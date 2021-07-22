The developing empty shelves narrative could really damage Johnson and his government

The Mail’s front page reflects a growing narrative that of itself could trigger panic buying and add to a developing sense of crisis. Pics of empty shelves are becoming an increasing feature of late sparked off not just by the so called pingdemic, but the shortage of drivers and Brexit itself.

It reminds me very much of the petrol crisis of 2000 which became the only period in William Hague’s leadership of the Tories when his party led in the polls. That was caused by an industrial dispute while this is the product of several factors several of which the public could blame the government are likely to blame the government for.

I just wonder whether my bet on LAB getting a lead in a poll this year might just end up as a winner.

Mike Smithson