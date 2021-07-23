It is madness that someone who is not even an MP should be favourite for next LAB leader

In any case Burnham was rubbish last time he stood

I find it quite remarkable that ex-LAB MP and now Mayor of Gtr Manchester should still be the betting favourite to succeed. Starmer. For a requirement of the job is being an MP and it is not quite clear how Burnham would do that.

I suppose a Burnham loyalist could decide to quit as an MP thus creating a by-election which Burnham would have to win. Another route could be Burnham taking steps to be a candidate in a safe seat for the next general election and hoping that the next leadership contest doesn’t take place until afterwards.

A big negative though is that Burnham ran a very poor campaign when he stood for the leadership after EdM quit following Labour’s defeat at GE2015. That race was won by Corbyn.

There is, like at the last leadership contest, said to be a mood within the party for the next leader to be a woman and it is noticeable that all the other leaders in the betting are female.

What is not fully appreciated is that Starmer could easily become PM. Any CON poll lead of less than 12% suggests that LAB should be set to make gains and that number is very different from the latest poll from Survation which has 4% CON lead. Unlike LAB the Tories, as we have discussed before, are uncoalitionsable. My reckoning is that a total of 47 net CON seat losses to LAB, the SNP and the LDs could be enough for Starmer to become PM even if the Tories won more votes and more seats.

The LDs look set to make gains in Remain seats with larger than average proportions of ABC1s and graduates.

So at the moment, I’m not betting on Starmer’s successor.

Mike Smithson