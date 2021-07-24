Another post-BoJo quarantine U-turn poll sees CON below 40% and LAB within 4%

Both Survation and now YouGov showing the same broad picture

Over the seventeen years since PB was established, we have had many polling shocks and the general approach when one firm reports what appears to be a shift is to state that we ought to wait to see if other firms find a similar picture.

Well following on from Survation in the middle of the week we now have YouGov reporting a 4% CON lead – down from 13% the week before. This appears to be a significant switch.

Tonight we should be getting the latest fortnightly poll from Opinium and possibly other surveys and it will be interesting to see if these follow the same trends.

What’s interesting here is that we are now getting into polling territory which point to perhaps the Tories being deprived of their majority if this was to be repeated at a general election.

What I’ll be looking at closely from the Opinium are the latest leader approval numbers.

Mike Smithson