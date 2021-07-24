Olympic over/unders – The USA might be overrated

The greatest show in sport has had its opening ceremony and some events have already begun. While this is a political betting site many of us retain an interest in the Olympic betting markets, perhaps simply because they used to be lumped in with politics in the ‘Specials’ section of bookies’ websites.

Team USA are heavy favourites to top the medal table, being at most 1/12 to win most medals and 1/8 to win most golds. This is a feat they’ve achieved at 5 of the last 6 games (China pipped them to most golds in Beijing, 2008). Despite the short odds, the bet on most medals is arguably value. But another market has caught my eye.

Various bookies have over/under lines on the total medals (or simply golds) various countries will win. Team USA are benchmarked at 110.5 with Ladbrokes (18/25 over, 1/1 under) and 112.5 with 10Bet (20/23 each side). Other bookies have similar odds at similar lines.

I’m betting on the under. Team USA has topped the table over and over, but hitting those heights of total medals has been rarer.

Olympics Total USA Medals 2016 – Rio 121 2012 – London 104 2008 – Beijing 112 2004 – Athens 101 2000 – Sydney 93 1996 – Atlanta 101 1992 – Barcelona 108 1988 – Seoul 94

At a glance, American dominance is so strong that hitting the over on these lines is entirely plausible, but Rio should be treated as a slight outlier. Russia, a country frequently on the top three rungs of the medal table themselves, saw their delegation almost halved as a punishment for doping. Many of the most punished sports being ones with the most past success (perhaps not coincidentally): America doubtless picked up some more medals as a result.

Had Rio been more in line with past games, the USA would probably have fallen slightly short once again. While the pandemic makes this games a bit harder to predict, there is just as big a risk that American athletes are pinged out of events than their rivals. Over all the different events that luck may well balance out anyway.

Sometimes betting is a simple matter of looking at the base rate. The USA certainly could break the betting lines, but probably won’t. At evens or very close, the value is in backing them to fall short.

The main risk here, aside from simply overperformance by Team USA, is that there are (once again) a record number of medals available in Tokyo. America could hit their target simply by winning the same proportion of medals as before. On the other hand, new events don’t necessarily favour the same nations as longstanding events – and at least one professional forecaster has a central estimate of 96 US medals.

All odds correct as of 21 July. Pip Moss posts on Political Betting as Quincel. He has bets on the USA to come under the medal lines at Ladbrokes and 10Bet. You can follow him on Twitter at @PipsFunFacts