Opinium has the Midlands and the North recording the biggest falls in Boris’s approval ratings

Overnight we have the latest Opinium poll for the Observer which includes the regular approval ratings. The chart takes the latest numbers by region and shows the changes since the firm’s May 13th poll when the PM’s “vaccine bounce” was at its peak.

Thus in the May poll Johnson had a net positive rating in the Midlands of plus 29%. That is now down to minus 7 which makes a change over the two months of minus 36%.

The figures speak for themselves with the North have the second biggest change followed by Scotland and the South.

Given how important the Midlands and the North were in BoJo securing his huge majority at GE2019 this is likely to cause some headaches at Number 10.

Of course this latest poll comes at a very difficult time for the PM. Not only has there been the “we don’t need to quarantine” move that had to be changed at the start of the week but there was also the big Dom Cummings interview on the BBC.

Mike Smithson