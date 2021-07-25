Some very encouraging polling worldwide and especially in the UK
Vaccines work and the public realise that but we cannot be complacent. As we saw with MMR causes autism hoax perpetuated by Andrew Wakefield, aided and abetted by the likes of The Lancet and Private Eye we need to be ahead of the game.
If I were Boris Johnson, I’d set up a non partisan group to continually counter anti vax nonsense on social media and elsewhere, get really universally loved people like David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, and Jürgen Klopp to sell the message.
We need to make refusal to take the accept the Covid-19 vaccine for non medical reasons and antivaxxing as socially acceptable as defecating in the street. With us likely to have regular Covid-19 boosters for the next few years this is important. We have to ensure the idiocy shown at yesterday’s anti lockdown and anti vax protest in London and elsewhere as seen in this twitter thread below where some wanted the doctors who worked during the pandemic to face their own Nürnberg trials.
If you hate lockdowns and don’t get vaccinated and boosted when it is safe for you to do so then you’re creating the breeding grounds for future lockdowns. We need to ensure there’s no partisan divide when it comes to vaccines like we see in America.
TSE