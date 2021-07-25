Some very encouraging polling worldwide and especially in the UK

Willingness to take COVID-19 vaccine, and percentage change since YouGov first asked



?? 94% (+31)

?? 93% (+20)

?? 92% (+50)

?? 92% (+39)

?? 91% (+37)

?? 90% (+26)

?? 85% (+33)

?? 82% (+30)

?? 82% (+22)

?? 80% (+29)

?? 80% (+48)

?? 71% (+29)

?? 70% (-11)https://t.co/2pldtSPXsr pic.twitter.com/IRAPe3YnSv — YouGov (@YouGov) July 22, 2021

Vaccines work and the public realise that but we cannot be complacent. As we saw with MMR causes autism hoax perpetuated by Andrew Wakefield, aided and abetted by the likes of The Lancet and Private Eye we need to be ahead of the game.

If I were Boris Johnson, I’d set up a non partisan group to continually counter anti vax nonsense on social media and elsewhere, get really universally loved people like David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, and Jürgen Klopp to sell the message.

We need to make refusal to take the accept the Covid-19 vaccine for non medical reasons and antivaxxing as socially acceptable as defecating in the street. With us likely to have regular Covid-19 boosters for the next few years this is important. We have to ensure the idiocy shown at yesterday’s anti lockdown and anti vax protest in London and elsewhere as seen in this twitter thread below where some wanted the doctors who worked during the pandemic to face their own Nürnberg trials.

Just catching up on this thread, and it’s pretty clear that every single one of these people should be sectioned. https://t.co/KvCKPiGIeW — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) July 24, 2021

If you hate lockdowns and don’t get vaccinated and boosted when it is safe for you to do so then you’re creating the breeding grounds for future lockdowns. We need to ensure there’s no partisan divide when it comes to vaccines like we see in America.

Many Southerners “are turning down Covid-19 vaccines because they are angry that President Donald Trump lost the election and sick of Democrats in Washington thinking they know what’s best.” https://t.co/c0mfVxzLe3 — Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 25, 2021

TSE