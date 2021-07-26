Four of the five latest VI polls have the Tory lead narrowing

For a non-election campaign period, there has been a rush of polls all but one of which have the Tory lead narrowing. The most striking is from Survation that a week and a half ago had a CON lead of 11% – that’s now down to just two.

Redfield & Wilton and YouGov have the lead at 4% with Deltapoll putting it at 5. The one that doesn’t fit the recent narrative has been Opinium which had the Tory lead unchanged at 8% compared with a fortnight ago.

This is, of course. the first full set of polls following the widely publicised U-turn by the PM and his Chancellor over whether they should self-isolate after they had been in close proximity to HealthSec Javid who has gone down with the infection. The charge of there being one rule for the rest of us but a different one for senior ministers seems to have resonated.

We have also got more leader ratings which will be the subject of a separate post.

