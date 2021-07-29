Getting into a culture war with the RNLI looks pretty dumb

Of all the institutions in the UK to get into a fight with then the RNLI is surely the one ministers would be best advised to keep well away from.

Their job is often to risk their lives in order to save lives and the goodwill they have built up over a century and more is colossal. This is shown in the huge amount , £175m+, that the charity receives each year in legacies and other donations. The public buy into the notion that the RNLI is a good thing.

The scrap is because of proposed legislation from HomeSec Patel that would appear to make it a criminal offence for the RNLI to rescue asylum seekers who get into trouble when crossing the channel in small boats.

It is really quite extraordinary that the RNLI has felt the need to put out statements defending its position and produce the above video. The main criticism of the charity has come from Farage who has accused it of providing a ” “taxi service for illegal immigration”.

My guess is that the latest coverage is going to see a significant boost in donations.

Mike Smithson