My last bet was stupid – Win or lose

Last week I wrote about the Olympic medal markets, and why I had bet on the USA to get under 111 and 113 medals with two bookies. This was stupid. I placed the bet for the wrong reasons and went beyond my Circle of Competence.

A Circle of Competence is a subject area where a person has the appropriate skills and expertise to operate. It isn’t only experts who have Circles of Competence, we all do, theirs are just bigger in those areas.

I am a skilled political bettor, I feel it is fair to say. I am far from perfect, but I have a lot of knowledge, experience, a winning track record, and a good ‘betting temperament’. My mistake, and it was a real blunder, was forgetting that competence mostly doesn’t transfer across different topics.

If you re-read my last article, it gives a superficial case for American underperformance based almost solely on previous medal tallies. The reason for this is that I didn’t have enough actual knowledge or understanding to properly engage with the market. I knew there were more events this time, but not how many more. I certainly didn’t know which countries were favoured in the new events and where the ‘extra’ medals might go. I was in no position to place these bets.

My confidence from political betting made me feel comfortable making, and promoting, a bet in a totally different category. This is a mistake people make the whole time.

Perhaps the classic example of this mistake is how the media and public take too seriously the political views of celebrities: Someone may be great at business or sport or acting, but why do we think this means they understand how to run a country any better than the next man?

Returning to my bet, I stepped right out of my area of (at least some) actual expertise and into a different topic. But I still acted like an experienced operator.

This is partially a betting lesson, and partially a life lesson. We achieve far more when we remember to take on the right challenges in the right ways. When we are doing something new, even if it feels similar to something we are good at, we would be wise to be cautious.

Team America is having mixed results, and Simone Biles’ unexpected issues might save this bet (though of course I hope she recovers quickly and can compete). But, win or lose, this is a cautionary tale of placing bets with false confidence. Hopefully you can learn from my mistake without having to place your own bad bets.

All odds correct as of 21 July. Pip Moss posts on Political Betting as Quincel. He has bets on the USA to come under the medal lines at Ladbrokes and 10Bet. You can follow him on Twitter at @PipsFunFacts