Biden should be a stronger favourite than this to win a second term

Joe Biden will be 79 in November and provided his health holds then he’ll surely seek to retain the White House at WH2024.

So far his approval ratings are just about holding up and next time the Dems will face a party that is now in the total control of Trump who would be a not too difficult opponent to face even though he is still in denial about what happened last November.

Actually, I don’t think he believes a word he says about the presidency being stolen from him. This is all about having something to put before his base in order to raise money.

The current odds on Biden look good and for an outsider what about Pete Buttigieg? He’s 65/1 on Betfair.

Mike Smithson