The changed perceptions of government performance since GE2019

Much of this can be explained by the need to tackle COVID

If it hadn’t been for the fight against COVID the above changed perceptions in this Ipsos MORI polling would be quite worrying for ministers. For since the baseline, the last general election in December 2019 there has been one overwhelming priority for the government and that has been the impact of coronavirus.

So I don’t read too much into the above except that this needs to changes between now and 2024 if the Tories are to hold onto their working majority.

I’m always impressed by this approach to polling by Ipsos, their ability to make comparisons and the manner of their presentation.

Mike Smithson