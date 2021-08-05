Poor ratings for Johnson, Patel and Starmer from Ipsos-MORI

Johnson’s figure is the lowest since October last year. Patel hasn’t been polled before but her numbers are comparable with those for Corbyn ahead of GE2019.

Starmer has seen a slight improvement but just 23% were favourable to him. The big issue with him is that 39% have no view and that is likely to change as things like next month’s LAB conference will give him more coverage. Whether that will be up or down we will have to wait and see.

Mike Smithson