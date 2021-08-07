Biden isn’t going anywhere – Another betting angle

Four months ago I argued that Biden is highly likely to be renominated in 2024, and tipped backing that at 5/2. I’ve since added a second bet along these lines, on him simply remaining in office the full first term. You can get 3/5 on the prospect, which is great value even given the timescale.

The logic behind this is so simple as to almost not bear repeating: Presidents stepping down mid-term is spectacularly rare. In fact, it’s easier to list the tiny number of ways this bet could be lost than explain the reasoning for how it should win.

Impeachment

The last President to leave mid-term was Richard Nixon, who resigned midway through his second term. Though formally a resignation, it was in practice him jumping before he was pushed.

In the decades since, the bar for impeachment has risen exceedingly high. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump has both been impeached, twice in the latter case, and at all three trials the evidence was frankly pretty damning. Despite this, neither President got anywhere near the 67 votes required for conviction.

Partisanship has overtaken the process, and it is virtually impossible to foresee circumstances where Biden would be removed in this manner.

Resignation

Of course, Biden could simply resign. But why would he? Excluding health issues (which I’ll address next) this is practically unheard of.

As discussed in my earlier article, there are huge incentives to try and hold on to The White House once you have it. Biden has spent longer than anyone trying to get there, he’s likely to be exceedingly reluctant to walk away – especially mid-term when he doesn’t even need to fight an election to retain the veto pen, the bully pulpit, and all the other powers he’s spent decades trying to obtain.

Precedents can be broken, but it’s worth noting that literally no President other than Nixon has ever resigned. It would be a stunning upset if Biden decided to do so.

Health Issues

We all know why Biden has such long odds on this bet. It’s the same reason he is huge value to be renominated and re-elected. People think he might die.

Here’s the kicker: If that happens, the bet doesn’t lose.

Bookies have an iffy reputation for ethical standards, and some of them are certainly willing to intentionally court controversy, but they have their limits. Offering a bet on a public figure dying is a step too far, and bookies won’t do it.

For now, this market only seems to exist at Smarkets. Their rules state that if Biden dies in office then all bets will be voided, I imagine if other bookies offer odds they will do the same. While it’s not implausible that Biden might resign after a major, but non-fatal, health scare, it is worth noting that all previous Presidents with health problems in office remained in office until their death.

Nothing is a sure thing, but this really is pretty close. Even with 3 years to wait, I consider this bet essentially an investment bond with 14% annual interest. Great return in my eyes, I’m on.

Interestingly, bookie actually didn’t used to exclude death from these markets. But after a PR backlash at the start of Obama’s term they learned their lesson.

Quincel

Pip Moss posts on Political Betting as Quincel. He has bets on Biden to be serve a full term at 3/5. You can follow him on Twitter at @PipsFunFacts