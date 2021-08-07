Could Johnson be planning to sack Sunak?

According to an excellent long read by Tim Shipman in tomorrow’s Sunday Times last Monday morning at a meeting with aides the PM was apoplectic and raging about his Chancellor. This had been sparked by Sunak’s leaked letter to his boss a calling significant easing of the coronavirus travel restrictions and other measures. Shipman writes:

In a fit of frustrated impotence, Johnson openly suggested that he might sack his chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak..The problem was that the first Johnson knew of the letter was when details of it appeared in the media. Officials had failed to flag it for his attention, or to put it in his ministerial red box.

Shipman then quotes a “senior source” as saying that Johnson said this

‘I’ve been thinking about it. Maybe it’s time we looked at Rishi as the next secretary of state for health. He could potentially do a very good job there.’ In an open meeting, after ranting about Rishi, he then suggested the chancellor could be demoted in the next reshuffle.

Such things happen quite often in British politics when the PM and the Chancellor potentially clash. We all remember the days when Blair was PM and the ongoing briefing war from Number 10 by Gordon Brown and his team.

The relationship of Sunak with Johnson has hardly been helped by the latest ConHome survey of party members that had Johnson with a net satisfaction rating that had plummeted to just 3% compared with Sunak who was on a net plus 74%.

Here lies a problem for the PM. Any move against Sunak could possibly trigger off moves within the party against his leadership.

