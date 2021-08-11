Good news for Gavin Williamson

Do you think the Government's handling of this year’s A-Level grades has been…



Better than last year's – 30%

Worse than last year's – 12%

No different – 25%https://t.co/jPS16bDwVT pic.twitter.com/OhqnDURHa8 — YouGov (@YouGov) August 11, 2021

The public thinks Gavin Williamson and the government have handled things better than last year, but then again an E is better than an F.

Interestingly for me is the fact more Conservative supporters think the government have handled things worse than last year than Labour or Lib Dem supporters.

This polling may end talk of Kemi Badenoch replacing Gavin Williamson, but I suspect not. I think Geronimo the Alpaca has better prospects than Gavin Williamson and Geronimo is facing an alpacalypse.

TSE