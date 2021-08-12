The latest Ipsos-MORI phone poll where I was part of the sample

Not good for LAB/Starmer on either leader satisfaction or voting

These days when virtually all polling is carried out online the regular Ipsos-MORI political monitor stands out as the only regular major poll that was carried out by random phone calls to the public.

What makes this one different for me is that I was one of those who was randomly called and the chances of that must be about one in several hundred thousand.

The numbers themselves are very good for the LDs, OK for the Tories and worrying for Labour. By my reckoning, there is a 2.5% CON to LD swing which would see 9 CON seats and one LAB one move to the LDs.

The 11% CON lead over LAB is only just short of the 11.7% of GE2019. This poll, however, is very much against the trend of other pollsters which have seen the CON-LAB gap narrowing.

Mike Smithson