Polling update for first half of August

It is August and we are not getting very many surveys at the moment and indeed there is not that much domestic UK political news.

As can be seen we have CON leads ranging from the 11% of Ipsos-MORI to 3% and 4% from Redfield. What is remarkably consistent is the CON share ranging from 40-42%.

This is in sharp contrast to LAB where the range is 30% to 37% and the LDs with 7% to 13%.

Ipsos-MORI is the only phone poll and which still uses landlines to reach part of its sample.

Mike Smithson