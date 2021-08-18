Brits blame both Biden & Trump for the Afghan turmoil – Mail poll

Today’s Daily Mail is running a JL Partners poll carried out yesterday on the Afghan crisis and the findings are above.

As can be seen the current US President and his predecessor get most of the blame in a survey that clearly reflects the nature of the coverage in the past 36 hours.

There is a big British interest here given the role our armed forces have for the last two decades played in support of the US and the considerable numbers who have lost their lives there. The one major political finding that could impact on policy is that by 53% to 20% those sampled say the UK should do more to accept refugees.

The other significant finding is the 65% to 11% split agreeing with the statement that the West has let down Afghan women and children.

Quite what the long-term domestic political impact is going to be is hard to say but there is likely to be a stream of reports of what the Taliban are doing that is going to make uncomfortable reading.

Mike Smithson