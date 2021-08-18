A CON majority no longer outright favourite for next election

There’s been a little of movement on a few betting markets in reaction to the latest developments in Afghanistan. Probably the most significant is above on the outcome of the next election.

As can be seen an overall CON majority was the odds on favourite in the aftermath of the vaccine bounce. That is no longer the case and other factors like Afghanistan have come into play.

There’s been no movement at all in the Johnson exit date betting where 2024 or later remains the odds-on favourite.

Mike Smithson