Biden recovering a touch in the WH2024 betting

As can be seen in the latest WH2024 betting Biden has taken a bit of a tumble following the blistering criticism that he has been under after his Afghanistan withdrawal decision. It looks as though he has failed though it was his predecessor, Trump, who reached a deal with the Taliban.

When you have had military involvement on the scale of the US in Afghanistan over the past two decades then inevitably this will impact on the position of the President.

Already we have had approval ratings drop to their lowest point and more data is coming all the time.

I do not know whether it is just me but I find his manner while being interviewed totally unconvincing.

These are early days but I just wonder whether the roasting he had will impact whether he plans to run next time which is a big driver of the betting.

Mike Smithson

