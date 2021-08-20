Foreign Sec Raab now 19% second favourite in the next Cabinet exit betting

The Daily Mail gets its teeth in

As I indicated in my post yesterday I thought that Raab would survive as Foreign Sec following the revelation that he did not make phone calls to his Afghan opposite number in order to protect the Afghan interpreters at the UK’s embassy there.

This was followed yesterday afternoon by a PR stunt with Raab sitting at his desk apparently making phone calls from his desk – a move the Mail is calling risible.

One thing we have learned over the years is that when the Mail gets its teeth into a politician in the manner that it is doing with Raab then the paper with the world’s biggest media website will stick with it. We have also learned from Johnson’s time as Mayor and now PM that he finds sacking people very difficult. Heaven knows Gavin Williamson is still EdSec.

I’ve just had a little punt with Smarkets that Raab will be the next cabinet minister out.

Mike Smithson