S Times: Raab told to return on the Friday – but got back early Monday

NEW: Dominic Raab was told by Downing Street to return home on Friday 13 August as Afghanistan slipped into chaos. Why did the foreign secretary not fly in until the small hours of Monday morning? Because Boris Johnson said he could stay on holiday… https://t.co/BWdXw9oPjY — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) August 21, 2021

Apparently this was with the approval of the PM

Another good piece of reporting by Tim Shipman which will put pressure on Raab and raise questions about his boss.

Read the full account linked to above.

Mike Smithson