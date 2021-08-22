Britain is among the least lockdown sceptical of 20 European countries

% who think the health risk from coronavirus is overstated:



?? 46%

?? 41%

?? 38%

?? 36%

?? 36%

?? 33%

?? 32%

?? 32%

?? 30%

?? 27%

?? 24%

?? 23%

?? 21%

?? 21%

?? 21%

?? 20%

?? 17%

?? 16%

?? 15%

?? 14%https://t.co/2WMOTlhJRx pic.twitter.com/AAVsYgwy5l — YouGov (@YouGov) August 19, 2021

I’m intrigued by this polling, regarding the lockdowns I think the British public realise they work and have worked for centuries. Other polls have shown there’s no correlation between higher support for lockdowns and those on furlough.

Decent historians will be able to tell you about how social distancing and quarantining was used during the Black Death or combating polio in America during the last century. If there is need for a further lockdown in the future Boris Johnson and the leaders of the devolved administrations may not take a political hit for that although they may if it is solely to protect the unvaccinated/antivaxxers.

As for the fact only 21% of Britons think the health risks of Covid-19 are overstated I think that explains our relatively high uptake of the vaccine. I think that 21% figure will shrink further as Covid-19 appears to be now almost exclusively targeting the terminally stupid antivaxxers unvaccinated.

This polling probably explains why the public are in favour vaxports, de jure and de facto.

TSE