Brexit increasingly dominates views of Johnson

The above data splits from the latest Opinium approval ratings of the PM show just how Brexit continues to totally dominate views of Johnson.

Very helpfully Opinium produces a regular split in their data tables separating out by social class linked to Brexit vote. The above from the latest poll is, I think, the worst it has been for the PM from both ABC1 and C2DE Remainers. Net ratings of minus 43 and 49 are very poor particularly as we don’t see this balanced by views of leavers.

A big question is will this remain by the time we get to the next election or will other issues be driving the narrative.

We are now more than five years on from the referendum and this continues to be the defining feature of UK politics.

Ed Davey, whose party had the totally unexpected outcome in Chesham and Amersham, is out on the campaign trail at the moment focussing on those heavy Remain seats where the party was in a good second place at GE2019. My guess is that Tory MPs sitting in seats that voted remain, like Raab in Esher, are going to struggle.

Mike Smithson