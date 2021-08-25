For 78-year-old Biden not being Trump is no longer enough

The RCP chart shows the trend in Biden’s average approval ratings which in the past few days have slumped into negative territory for the first time.

Looking back the early days were the easy ones when large numbers of Americans, mostly shocked by the January 6th events, and were just grateful that Trump was no longer in the White House. This gave the country’s oldest President ever a great honeymoon when it came to the ratings. That has been in slow decline and the numbers have gone negative.

A big part of the latest move can be put down to his big change of US Afghan policy and the pull out that is due to be complete by the end of the month.

What the White House must be hoping is that the new Afghan regime doesn’t commit well-publicised human rights abuses which could be seen as being caused by Biden’s actions.

In the betting, he’s just a 20% chance to win WH2024 and a 29% one of being his party’s nominee.

Mike Smithson