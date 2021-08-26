Two new VI voting polls out today adding to the confusion

After my piece yesterday suggesting that this week’s Redfield poll might be an outlier we’ve had two other Westminster VI poll out today. ComRes has a CON lead of 7% while Kantar has it down to 3%.

As far as it is possible to make seat projections Kantar would suggest that Starmer could become PM in a minority government while Redfield would have another Tory majority.

The best thing you can say is that at least the polls are not herding. What’s striking about Kantar is the CON share of 37% which is markedly different from the Redfield 43%.

In a few days the holiday season comes to an end and MPs will be back at Westminster.

Mike Smithson