Just about all the national papers lead on the same story

In the betting Biden’s 2024 re-election odds fall to 19%

In my view the most poignant front page is from the Daily Mail which reminds us of what Biden said when he announced his pull-out decision.

I am beginning to wonder whether he will decide to run again next time when he will be 82. Generally, new presidents go onto to win re-election. Trump, of course, is an example of one who didn’t and the question marks over the current incumbent have got bigger in response to his Afghan pull out.

It is not only Biden’s age that makes him different but he doesn’t come over as a commanding figure when a makes his big media appearances. He also does not seem to be enjoying the job.

To be remembered for the humiliating US pull out from a country where so many American soldiers have died won’t be good for a re-election campaign.

Mike Smithson