Are Trump and other top Republicans secret Democratic Party agents?

Trump and other Republicans are effectively killing their base. pic.twitter.com/MRY336NF1i — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) August 26, 2021

This chart from the NY Times & the MIT Election Lab is quite the eye opener and seems to back the other analysis that Republican voters in America are shunning the vaccines because of the previous rhetoric of Trump and other GOPers. This has a major impact on American politics and betting.

The problem for Trump and the GOP leadership have realised that dead voters cannot vote, pace Northern Ireland, but sadly for Trump and the likes of Mitch McConnell the GOP voters have started taking the ivermectin drunk the kool-aid. Revolutions really do eat their own children.

At his rally in Alabama on Saturday night, Trump tells the crowd to "take the vaccines" and promptly gets booed.



Not even Trump can convince these people to get the jab.



And, that, folks is why we can't have nice things. https://t.co/2lnCVqqvTV — Bryan Schott (@SchottHappens) August 22, 2021

What stupid people US evangelicals are for their loopy opposition to vaccines. This saves lives you ignorant cretins or maybe you don't want thathttps://t.co/jNx4gP2XlG via @RNS — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 28, 2021

