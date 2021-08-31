Most former PMs and govts would love midterm polling like this

?? The latest from our poll tracker:



CON: 40.8% (-0.4)

LAB: 33.8% (+0.2)

LDEM: 10.3% (+0.8)

GRN: 5.6% (+0.1)



via @BritainElects, 24 Aug

Chgs. w/ 23 Jul



All quiet on the polling front…

More:https://t.co/C2F3jpmwxI pic.twitter.com/Ua9JEKucEp — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) August 30, 2021

?? Public opinion towards…



Boris Johnson (Con)

Positive: 36.5% (-1.5)

Negative: 49.0% (+4.7)



Keir Starmer (Lab)

Positive: 25.8% (-1.2)

Negative: 44.4% (+5.3)



via @BritainElects poll tracker, 23 Aug

Chgs. w/ 23 Julhttps://t.co/C2F3jpmwxI pic.twitter.com/qHq3O7gTr4 — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) August 30, 2021

Apart from Tony Blair’s first term it always felt during my lifetime come midterm the governing party becomes unpopular especially one that has been in power over eleven years. Yet as we can see in the above chart the government seems to have a healthy lead, this isn’t indicative of a polling screw up as the leader ratings also have Boris Johnson well ahead of Sir Keir Starmer.

When you factor in the likely boundary changes and the potential for swingback to the government then the 1.46 available on Betfair for the Conservatives to win the most seats at the next general election feels like a steal. If you feel even bolder then so might the 2.24 on a Conservative majority.

However I do expect the government to make some unpopular decisions on the economic front shortly so those odds may increase so you may wish to wait a while if you want to make more money.

TSE