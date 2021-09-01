It’s Now Easy Bein’ Green

32% say the pollution and environment is a big issue for Britain – the highest score we've recorded since 1989.



This is likely a combination of the IPCC report and extreme weather stories we've seen across the world pic.twitter.com/LYAk5FuEUZ — Michael Clemence (@mwclemence) August 27, 2021

Public concern about climate change, the environment, and pollution doubles to a near record level

Given recent events but (going back further) I’m not surprised to see pollution/environment/climate change so high on the issues index. What I love about the Ipsos MORI issues index is that is based on the unprompted responses of the respondents.

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) taking place in Glasgow between the 1st and 12th of November I suspect concern about climate change will be here to stay at the top of the issues index and even increase.

This makes me wonder if the Greens* are here to stay and grow. Anyone who thinks adding most of the Green voting intention score to either the Labour or Lib Dems might be making same flawed assumption people made about UKIP voters switching to the Conservatives in the run up to the 2015 and 2017 general elections.

TSE

*I’m focussing on the Green Party of England & Wales. With the Scottish Greens forming a coalition that’s not a coalition with the SNP the voting intention of the Vegan Branch of the Scottish Independence movement may change primarily because of the coalition that’s not a coalition and not wider Green issues.