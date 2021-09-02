2 Samuel 22:50 applies to the British Polling Council

Morning Consult/Politico poll today:



Do you believe the U.S. should still withdraw its military presence in Afghanistan if it means it creates an opening for Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups to establish operations in Afghanistan?



45% — still withdraw

40% — don’t withdraw — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 25, 2021

I’m struggling to remember a more loaded polling question but the response was still even more shocking, it might explain why long term Biden won’t take a political hit for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

But then I saw this poll from Rasmussen commissioned by Pizzagate peddling far right activist Jack Posobiec and I thought wow Rasmussen really are a joke, they make Trafalgar look good. We should be grateful for and thank the Lord to the British Polling Council and their rules that we don’t see garbage like this in British Polling and insist pollsters publish their methodology and tables promptly so we can dig into the numbers. Alas we have to really poll watchers in America to try and take down such obvious garbage.

TSE