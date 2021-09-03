The retirees back the Tories so expect the workers to see their taxes rise

The Conservatives were behind Labour among the under-65s at the last general election.



This is one reason why the Tories are relaxed about raising National Insurance – a tax solely imposed on workers. https://t.co/rXU5AKD3qp pic.twitter.com/0Mhq3ropMB — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) September 3, 2021

Today reports emerged in several newspapers that the government is looking at increasing national insurance contributions to overhaul social care. I’m so old I remember when the Conservative Party I used to be a member of rightly described increases on national insurance as a tax on jobs, as this chart below shows.

Chart of the day: How raising National Insurance would hit working-age people hardest.https://t.co/WNjU0W53eX pic.twitter.com/PzOEpP0Egp — New Statesman (@NewStatesman) September 3, 2021

In my lifetime when the Conservatives start increasing taxes against the manifesto commitments or start messing around with taxation related to houses then they pay a huge electoral price, as John Major, Margaret Thatcher, and Theresa May can attest.

Right now now the Conservative Party is pandering to its client vote, ultimately one day that will be a mistake as eventually younger votes finally turn out to vote in high numbers. You cannot expect to treat the oldies as a golden generation whilst giving the workers the equivalent of a fiscal golden shower* without an electoral reckoning in the future. The young have made huge sacrifices, particularly in the last eighteen months, to ensure older voters didn’t suffer, it is time older voters repaid the favour.

Earlier on this week I wrote that the odds on the Conservatives winning most seats at the next general election felt like a steal, this is one of those black swans that could upend all that.

*Don’t google golden shower, trust me, if you don’t know what one is you’re better off not knowing.