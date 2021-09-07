2 polls on the day the govt taxed workers more & gave pensioners an increase 2 polls on the day the govt taxed workers more & gave pensioners an increase 7/9/2021 TSE Comments 0 Comment SNAP POLL: Britons are split 44% to 43% on raising National Insurance by 1.25pts to pay for NHS and social careAll Brits – 44% support / 43% opposeCon voters – 59% / 34%Lab voters – 33% / 55%18-24 yr olds – 26% / 47%65+ yr olds – 68% / 23%https://t.co/4ZxN7IzdmX pic.twitter.com/g7ybZdmPbH— YouGov (@YouGov) September 7, 2021 Was it acceptable to break the Conservative election manifesto not to increase National Insurance?Con voters – 49% acceptable / 40% unacceptableLab voters – 20% / 69%https://t.co/4ZxN7IzdmX pic.twitter.com/Uea75cz4Cw— YouGov (@YouGov) September 7, 2021 But, three in ten would not raise NI at all to fund social care. Not raise 28%Raise by 1% or more 56%Raise by 2% or more 10% pic.twitter.com/3bs7nA2zUi— Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) September 7, 2021 Three in ten support scrapping the triple lock on pensions, with a third opposing it.Support 31%Oppose 36%DK 13% pic.twitter.com/tu48aFRpKZ— Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) September 7, 2021 TSE