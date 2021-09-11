Bet on Raducanu for SPOTY before tonight’s final

If she wins the current 62% will seem like a bargain

It is very hard to see between now and the December vote for the Sports Personality of the Year for the 18 year old tennis sensation from Bromley to be knocked off her perch as the strong odds on betting favourite, Without any doubt she is the UK sporting sensation of the year and millions will be tuning in to Channel 4 this evening at 9pm.

If she wins the final and takes the US open title then it is just about, I’d suggest, a near certainty that she will take the SPOTY title which is voted on by viewers.

But what if she loses? Will the previous hot favourite, Adam Peaty edge to favourite again? My guess is that he will move closer in the betting but won’t out do Raducanu.

The big difference is that tennis is far more a mainstream sport for British audiences than swimming. It attracts big TV audiences even when, as is almost the norm, there is no UK interest.

I’m on Raducanu who is at 62% on Betfair because I don’t see that price slipping much if she loses but it will soar if she wins.

Mike Smithson