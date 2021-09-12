18 year old Raducnu now 90% favourite to win the SPOTY election

As predicted the victory by the 18 year old from Bromley, Emma Raducanu, has seen her shoot up in December’s election for the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year and is now rated as a 90% chance by Betfair punters. Her victory late last night led to Tweets from the Palace, Number 10 and even Vote Leave and no doubt this is a young lady whom we are going to hear a lot more about.

Winning Grand Slam Tennis events is something that is such a rarity for British tennis players and for this to happen to someone who almost nobody knew about less and than a fortnight ago is sensational and is one of the sporting stories of the decade.

Partly because I’ve been on holiday I only woke up to her amazing progress in the US Open a few days ago and my bet was one her at 60%. Congratulations to those PBers who got bets on at much longer odds.

Mike Smithson