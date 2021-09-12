BoJo slumps to his worst ever Opinium PM approval rating

While just about everybody has been focused on the tennis the fortnightly Opinium poll has been published overnght with some bad news for the PM – his latest approval ratings which are featured in the chart above. As can be seen the PM now has a disapproval rating of 49% with just 32% saying that they approve. The former is the highest it has been since he entered Number 10 and the latter is the lowest.

The voting intention figures in the same poll have CON and LAB level pegging. The figures are Con 38% (-2) Lab 38% (+3) Lib Dem 8% (+1) Green 6% (NC).

I have yet to see the detailed data but the firm has issued some interesting analysis on what GE2019 CON voters would do now compared to 13th May, the peak of the Tory vaccine bounce. These had:

Stick with the Tories: 66% (-16)

Switch to Labour: 5% (+2)

Switch to other parties: 10% (+5)

Undecided about how they would vote: 18% (+8)

All this follows the latest YouGov poll that had the Tories trailing LAB by 3%.

Mike Smithson