The tabloids make their guesses on how much Emma will make

The range: £100m to $1bn

Welcome to tabloid fantasy land where the Mirror, Mail and Express each have a stab on how much the 18 year old US Open Tennis winner from Bromley in Kent is going to make. As can be seen from the front pages there is a wide variation which means, I’d suggest, that none of them has a clue.

The Mail’s prediction of a gong is surely right.

For Emma everything is dependent on whether she can sustain this weekend’s performance over the months and years but she has a lot going for her.

Mike Smithson