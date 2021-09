Ministers on mask-wearing: Don’t do as we do but as we say

Imagine releasing this picture, from today, and then giving a press conference telling people they should wear facemasks indoors. pic.twitter.com/A8DNOpb5V3 — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) September 14, 2021

Robert Hutton and Beth Rigby make a fair point in these Tweets – ministers can’t issue advice saying wear masks indoors when they don’t do it themselves. Heaven knows someone in the Number 10 PR department should have picked this one up before issuing the picture.

All this does is reinforce the narrative about there being different standards for those in ‘Government and the rest of us.

A PR fail.

Mike Smithson