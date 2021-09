? | NEW: At 2200 BST tonight the Prime Minister will make an on camera address, alongside US President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Morrison, on a strategic national security announcement – Downing Street — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) September 15, 2021

After a day in the Uk dominated by the cabinet re-shuffle, the above tripartite event will take place a 10pm.

Quite what it is is hard to say although there is a fair amount of speculation on Twitter.

Mike Smithson