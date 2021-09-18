Sunak back again as favourite in the next PM betting

Having bet on Sunak for next PM in November 2019 at 250/1 Ladbrokes this is a market I follow closely and if it comes up my £20 wager will be my biggest ever political betting win. It will outdo the £4,300 I made on the LDs in the June Chesham & Amersham by-election.

Interesting that the big betting winner on this market this week has been Liz Truss who is now clear third favourite to succeed BoJo.

The big question is when will there be a change and with Johnson riding high it is hard to see a change at the top of the Tory party before the general election.

My Sunak bet was placed after PBer, Phillip Thompson, observed in a guest post that BoJo had chosen Rishi to be the Tory rep on one of the big GE2019 TV set pieces. At the time he was just a junior minister.

Mike Smithson