Biden’s heads towards getting negative ratings from the majority of Americans

Johnson’s meeting with Biden in Washington comes at a moment when the polls suggest that he is not approved of by the majority of Americans. Above is the latest rolling average from Nate Silver’s site.

For the President this comes after a series of mishaps including the drone attack in Afghanistan which killed ten people. Apparently the wrong target was hit.

The whole point of Biden’s appeal was that he would restore competence after the Trump years.

Mike Smithson