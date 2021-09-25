Can anyone explain the weird politics of mask-wearing?

Above is a screenshot of this week’s PMQs and one thing stands out. On the government benches hardly any MP is wearing a mask while amongst opposition party MPs the vast majority are.

This week has been the first since the pandemic began when the previous social distancing rules were relaxed and many more MPs were packed into the chamber. Given what we know about COVID being close to other people indoors could be dangerous and you wear masks not just to protect yourself but other people who you might get close to.

So why oh why do Tory MPs. almost en masse, fail to take the basic precaution of wearing a mask in sharp contrast to MPs on the other side of the chamber?

Whatever the Tory MPs are hardly setting an example to the country as a whole.

Mike Smithson