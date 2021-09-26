The HGV driver shortage: 2 in 3 blame ministers, Brexit and BoJo

Interesting polling from Opinium on who/what is to blame for the ongoing situation. Clearly everything is in the context of the pandemic which gets the most blame – but it is not that far ahead of the government, Brexit and Johnson.

The big question is how long this is going to take to sort out. Theoretically, it is nothing like the September 2000 fuel crisis where the issue was that refined fuel was blocked from leaving the refinery. Here the issue is not one of supply but a market panic.

As soon a people realise that there is no real shortage then hopefully the panic should stop. The question is how long will that take.

An issue is of course that people are reliant on their cars to get to places like their work, schools and of course medical services.

Even when this is over the driver shortage will still be with us and all sorts of other things vital to modern living could be affected.

Mike Smithson