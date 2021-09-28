Punters increasingly think Trump will be the WH2024 GOP nominee

We haven’t looked at the US for some time – maybe because President Biden makes it so much less newsworthy than his predecessor.

Even though it is less than a year since the US voted in November next year we have the Midterms and the following Spring we are likely to see the first phases of the WH2024 nomination race.

My own view is that even though he will be well into his 80s that Biden will seek to seek re-election and that Trump is certainly making it clear at the moment that his desire is to be President again.

It is by no means out of the question that Trump, who’ll be 78 in 2024, will seek to use his undoubtedly strong position in the party to go for what would be a repeat of WH2020. But the controversial former President is by no means out of the woods for his part in the January 6th events in Washington. The events of that day when five were killed continue to dominate US politics.

Mike Smithson