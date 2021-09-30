Now Smarkets has a market on a LOCAL council by-election

We have reported on one or two innovative moves by the Smarkets betting exchange ever since Shadsy switched from Ladbrokes to the exchange which is seeking to take on Betfair.

One thing that Betfair would surely never do is what Smarkets have open today – betting on the Hetton Ward by-election for Sunderland council where the total votes cast might not top 2k. But as we see every Thursday there is a ripple of activity late evening on PB and social media about that night’s local election results.

Tonight the results from Hetton ward which is part of Sunderland council will attract a fair bit of interest from punters like me who have had a flutter on the outcome.

Now I know nothing about what has been going on in Hetton but based on the LD successes recently in by-elections for Sunderland council I’ve risked a few pounds at 9/1 on Davey’s party.

It will be great if local by-election betting becomes a regular feature.

Mike Smithson