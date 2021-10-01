Starmer up sharply to become favourite in the next PM betting

Although there has been no polling uplift for LAB since Starmer’s big speech on Wednesday those betting on who will be next PM have edged back to Starmer and he is now clear favourite in the “Next PM” betting.

The Betdata.io chart above shows the movement over the past six months and as can be seen less than two months ago he was being rated at an 11.8% chance. At 1345 today he was a 23% chance which is quite a marked price movement,

The interesting numbers I am looking to will be the approval ratings in the next Opinium poll for the Observer which should be published at 8pm tomorrow night.

We should have expected this to happen given that this week was the first time Starmer had been able to address a conference audience in the flesh since becoming leader.

Mike Smithson